Samuel L. Kissinger, Sr., 88, of Hellam, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Esther Shive Kissinger, his wife of 67 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Harry and Mable Decker Kissinger.
Sam retired in 1992 after 25 years of service from the Caterpillar Tractor Company where he was employed as a fuel injector. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, he was a member of the American Legion and was also a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia.
In addition to his wife are his children, Esther Gibson, Junction City, OR; Karen, wife of Jack Bollinger, San Diego, CA; Samuel L. Kissinger, Jr., York, PA; grandchildren, Ryan Gibson, Cody Gibson, Kayla Kissinger, and brother, Don, husband of Dawn Kissinger. His son Keith Kissinger preceded him in death.
Due to concerns regarding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, a viewing will be held, however, friends and the public are invited to attend graveside services at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 12 noon with the Rev. Stephen Kelley, officiating. If desired, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at
A living tribute »