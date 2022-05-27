Samuel L. King, age 69 of 456 Lynch Road, New Holland, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Malinda S. Glick King. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Christ B. and Lydia Lapp King.
Samuel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 8 children: Michael D., husband of Ann Hershberger King of New Holland, Lydiann G., wife of Vernon J. Beiler of Tallmadge, PA, John R., husband of Kathryn Smucker King of New Holland, Mervin J., husband of Anna Mae Beiler King of New Holland, Gideon L., husband of Kayla Nesbit King of Lititz, Jonas M., husband of Candice Henry King of Franklin, TN, Allen D. King of Orlando, FL, and Malinda M., wife David L. Beiler of Narvon, 29 grandchildren with 2 on the way, and 3 sisters: Ada King King, wife of the late David King, Linda King Ebersol, wife of the late Ike Ebersol, and Susie King.
He was preceded in death by 2 sons: Christ B. King, and Samuel L., Jr., late husband of Sylvia King King of New Holland and 6 siblings: Elam, late husband of the late Miriam King, David, late husband of the late Katie King, Ben, late husband of the late Lydia King, Annie King Miller, late wife of the late John Miller, Mary King Stoltzfus, late wife of the late Christ Stoltzfus, Mattie King Stoltzfus, late wife of the late Elam Stoltzfus, and Emma King King, late wife of the late David King.
Funeral service will take place at the home of Daniel Beiler, 5384 Meadville Road, New Holland, on Saturday, May 28th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Buena Vista Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
