Samuel L. Hess, 82, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, December 12th, 2020 following a stroke and complications from COVID-19. He was the loving husband of Thelma J. (nee Stively) Hess. The couple would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on December 21st.
Sam was born in Lititz, PA and lived there his entire life. He was the son of C. Frank and E. May (Brendle) Hess.
In addition to his wife Thelma, Sam is survived by three daughters – Susan M. Hess (Shady Side, MD), Marianne E. Hess (Arlington, VA), and Jean D. Elliott, wife of Michael (Lititz, PA). Also surviving are three grandchildren, Cameron Samuel Warfel, Katelyn M. (Elliott) Coty, and Chandler M. Elliott; and 14 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers, one sister, one niece and one nephew.
Sam's life revolved around his family and his community. He graduated in 1956 from Warwick Township High School in Rothsville, PA. Sam was an active member of the Lititz United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee for many years; the Lititz Rotary Club, and the Manheim Masonic Lodge #587. He served on the Lititz Borough Council, the Lititz Sewer Authority, the Lititz Rec Center Board, the Moravian Manor Board, and the Lung Association Board. Sam received his Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant certifications in 1975 and 1988 respectively, and retired with over 50 years in the financial services business. Sam enjoyed building, woodworking, cooking, gardening, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a virtual memorial service by Livestream at: https://my.gather.app/remember/samuel-hess on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. A celebration of life will be held for Sam at a later date when Covid restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Moravian Manor Communities or the Lititz United Methodist Church.
