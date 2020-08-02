Samuel L. Gottschall, 65, of Lancaster passed away on July 27th, 2020. He was born in Columbia to the late Paul T. and Ethel V. Roberts Gottschall. Sam was a graduate of Donegal High School in 1972 and spent his life as a well-known cosmetologist and educator at Empire Beauty School, Lancaster County Career & Technology Center in Willow Street, and J.P. McCaskey High School. He was affectionately known as "Mr. Sam" by the countless students whose lives he touched throughout his career.
In his younger years, Sam was active in the Columbia and York Little Theaters and the Fulton Opera House. His most enjoyable role was playing the Lion, in the Wizard of Oz. He had the singing voice of an Angel.
He had a jovial comedian like personality that would make anyone laugh, his beautiful smile was contagious and his big teddy bear type hugs were like no other. He just loved life to the fullest extent, no matter what health issues he was forced to face.
He adored his cats and loved spending time at Rehoboth Beach.
Sam leaves behind his devoted partner of six years, Dave Boas of Lancaster; his favorite niece, Lisa M. Gottschall of Lancaster; nephew, Don Lucas, Jr. of Marietta; sister-in-law, Tina Gottschall of Marietta; fur babies, Little Girl and Charlie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy L. Gottschall.
In honor of Sam's final wishes his ashes will be spread on the beach that he loved so much. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and will be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster PA 17603 or https://petpantrylc.org/support-us/. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home. Columbia/Landisville