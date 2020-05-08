Our dad, Samuel L. Glick, 67, of Strasburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Moravian Manor in Lititz, PA. He was the son of the late Stephen S. and Lydia G. Glick.
Sam was a loving husband and father. A great friend to many. He had a gentle spirit and an infectious smile, always trying to make us laugh. A hard worker and protector. He loved Jesus and was always sharing his faith with anyone who would listen. He had his own construction company, Sam Glick Builder, for 15 years. Building custom homes all across the region, including the house we grew up in. He worked in the construction industry most of his career. He was a volunteer firefighter with Robert Fulton Fire Company, serving several years as Fire Chief. He loved hanging out with his kids and grandkids, serving and attending at Victory Church, watching the Flyers and all Philadelphia sports teams, and eating out at Bird-in-Hand Restaurant.
Surviving in addition to our mom, Sue M. Glick, are his kids: Shauna R. Miller, wife of Roger of Lancaster, PA, Steven T. Glick, husband of Ashley of Manheim, PA, Sherri A. Mowday, wife of Devon of Lancaster, PA, Scott E. Glick, husband of Cassie of Willow Street, PA, and six grandchildren, Nolan, Connor, Ava, Pearl, Preston and Paisley. Extended family, Tywan Anthony, husband of Shani. As well as his brothers, Melvin Glick, husband of Mary June, Elmer Glick, husband of Dorothy, and his sisters, Fannie Stoltzfus, wife of Elmer, and Vern Beiler, wife of Clair.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Stephen, his mom, Lydia and his sister, Anna Mary.
We love you Dad!
Due to Covid-19 guidelines, funeral services for Samuel Glick will be private at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home in Strasburg, PA. Interment will be in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Samuel's memory may be made to Moravian Manor Benevolent Fund, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.
To send an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »