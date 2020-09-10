Samuel L. Fisher, 72, of 5031 Newport Road, Kinzers, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his residence. Born in Kinzers, he was the son of the late Phares S. and Katie King Fisher. Samuel was the husband of Anna Esh Fisher.

He was a woodworker and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He also worked a market stand at Booths Corner Farmers Market. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Besides his wife, he is survived by: children, David Ray husband of Charlene Lapp Fisher of Salisbury Township, Linda Faye wife of Benjamin S. King, Samuel Jay husband of Wilma Smucker Fisher, Katie Mae wife of Stephen S. Riehl, all of Kinzers; 21 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a sister, Barbara M. Glick of Kinzers. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mervin Fisher and a brother-in-law, David A. Glick.

The funeral will be private with interment in Millwood Cemetery. Furman's-Leola

FurmanFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Samuel Fisher
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Furman Home for Funerals

59 West Main Street
Leola, PA 17540
717-656-6833
www.furmanfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter