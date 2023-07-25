Samuel K. Yoder, 5-year-old son of Jacob M. and Sarah S. Stoltzfus Yoder of 158 Fulton Britain Road, Peach Bottom, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at home. Samuel attended the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his 6 siblings: Mary S., Barbie S., Emma S., Levi S., Henry S., David S. all at home, grandparents Henry K. and Emma F. Miller Yoder of Peach Bottom, Levi S. and Barbara Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Oxford, great-grandmothers Leah Yoder of WV, and Lizzie Miller of Quarryville.
Funeral service will take place at the late home on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST. Interment will be in the Fairmount Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
