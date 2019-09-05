Samuel K. Trupe, 90, formerly of Reading Rd., East Earl, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center. His wife, Betty Jane (Ziemer) Trupe, preceded him in death in 2002.
Born in East Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Samuel O. and Belle (Keiffer) Trupe.
Sam worked as a truck driver for his father's feed mill, then for Gehman's Feed.
He was a member of Trinity E. C. Church, Terre Hill.
Surviving are six children: Samuel D. married to Shirley (Weaver) Trupe, East Earl, Rose A. married to Willis Fox, New Holland, William D. married to Cathy (Snyder) Trupe, Terre Hill, John R. Trupe, Terre Hill, Henry L. married to Charlotte (Fry) Trupe, Narvon, Carol S. married to David Schaeffer, Narvon, 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, a daughter-in-law Sylvia (Becker) Trupe, Ephrata, and two sisters, Ruth Good and Annabelle Haines.
He was preceded in death by two children: Edith Margaret Trupe and Robert L. Trupe, a great-grandson Kole Trupe, and two brothers, Alfred and Charles Trupe.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Zerbe's for the great care Sam received while he resided there.
His funeral will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill. Interment will be in Center Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Eckenroth's on Friday from 1 – 2 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Trinity E. C. Church, P.O. Box 247, Terre Hill, PA 17581. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.