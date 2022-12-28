Samuel K. Petersheim, age 28, of 337 Old Dam Road, Christiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Sadie K. Fisher Petersheim. Born in Christiana, he was the son of John L. and Mary K. Kauffman Petersheim of Christiana.
Samuel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife and parents are 3 children; Amos F., Johnny L., Emma F. Petersheim, all at home, grandmother; Barbara S. Stoltzfus Petersheim of Christiana, grandparents; Christ and Sarah Fisher Stoltzfus Kauffman of Honey Brook, and 8 siblings; Christ S., husband of Annie S. King Petersheim of New Holland, Daniel B., husband of Elizabeth S. King Petersheim of Christiana, Mary K., Emma K., Nancy K., Steven K., Linda K., and John L. Petersheim, Jr., all at home.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 337 Old Dam Road, Christiana, on Thursday, December 29th at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
