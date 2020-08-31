Samuel K. Lapp, age 16, of 250 Black Barren Road, Peach Bottom, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 as the result of injuries from a buggy accident. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of Daniel S. and Barbara Stoltzfus Lapp. Samuel attended the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by 8 siblings: Benuel S., Elmer S., Christ S., Daniel S. Jr., Sadie S., Annie S., Naomi S., Esther S. all at home, paternal grandparents: Samuel K. and Naomi Glick Lapp of Peach Bottom, maternal grandmother Annie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus Smucker, wife of the late Christ Stoltzfus of Cochranville, great-grandparents Isaac and Marian Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Lancaster.
The funeral service will be private with interment in the Wakefield Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
