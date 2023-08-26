Samuel K. Fisher, age 11, of 1550 Slate Hill Road, Peach Bottom, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 as the result of an accident. Born in West Chester, he was the son of Jacob S. and Rachel S. Stoltzfus Fisher.
Samuel attended the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by 4 siblings: Amos S., Benjamin S., Mary B., Isaac S. all at home, grandparents: Samuel K. and Priscilla F. Stoltzfus Fisher of Peach Bottom, Annie L. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus wife of Jonas Beiler of Danville. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Benjamin S. Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place on Monday, August 28 at 9 AM EST. Interment will be in the Wakefield Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home, 1550 Slate Hill Road, Peach Bottom, from the time of this notice until time of service.
