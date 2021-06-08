Samuel Joel King, 13 month old son of Jacob M. Jr. and Annie L. Stoltzfus King of 214 S. Red School Road, Morgantown, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: siblings, Steven Lee, Arie Lynn, Daniel James, Leroy Allen, Naomi Ruth, Leon Mark King, all at home; paternal grandmother, Emma Esh King; maternal grandparents, Melvin J. and Barbara Lapp Stoltzfus. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Jacob M. King, Sr.
The funeral service will be private with interment in Mast Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
