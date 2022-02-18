Samuel J. Stoltzfus, age 83, of Gordonville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Barbara Smoker Stoltzfus. Born in Narvon, son of the late Gideon M. & Katie L. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus.
He was a member of Pequea Amish Mennonite Church of Narvon. Sam was a dairy farmer and then did lawn maintenance. He consistently prayed by name for each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spontaneously encouraged many as he went about his work.
Surviving besides his wife are 9 children: Linda Ann wife of Mervin Fisher of Kinzers, John S. husband of Mary Sensenig Stoltzfus of Manheim, Mahlon S. husband of Abigail Miller Stoltzfus of Killbuck, OH, Rachel S. wife of Raymond King of Castile, NY, Samuel J., Jr. husband of Sandy Miller Stoltzfus of Millersburg, OH, Emanuel J. husband of Marcy Lapp Stoltzfus of Paradise, David D. husband of Lena Lapp Stoltzfus of Narvon, G. Michael husband of Virginia Yoder Stoltzfus of Fairplace, SC, Elvin R. husband of Lena Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Narvon, 55 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 2 siblings: Jonathan husband of Mary Etta Hostetter Stoltzfus of Goshen, IN, Hannah wife of Jonathan King of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Rosanna Lynn Stoltzfus and 7 siblings: Omar, David, Aaron, Levi, Gideon and Emanuel Stoltzfus and Sarah Fisher.
Funeral service will take place from the Pequea Amish Mennonite Church, 115 Plank Road, Narvon, on Saturday, February 19th at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday, February 18th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed on the Pequea Amish Mennonite youtube channel. shiveryfuneralhome.com
