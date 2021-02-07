Samuel J. Sheets, 76, of Peach Bottom, entered into rest on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief battle with lung cancer. Born in Peach Bottom, Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Virgil and Virginia (Caldwell) Sheets. He was the husband of Virgie "Donna" (Bandy) Sheets for 56 years.
Sam was a man of many trades and talents. He was the owner and mechanic at Sheets Getty. He also owned and operated Sheets Logging Company and Cedar Creek Bait and Tackle in Slaughter Beach, DE. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, golf, and NASCAR. Sam also built drag cars and raced at Cecil County Dragway. He loved spending time with his family and was always there to lend a helping hand no matter what.
In addition to his wife, Sam is survived by his children: Wayne (Theresa) of Drumore; Scott (Lisa) of Peach Bottom; and Tammy (Jake) Moyer of Peach Bottom; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings: Martha Jones, Glenna Taylor, Deborah Sage and Kenneth Sheets all of Peach Bottom. He was preceded in death by a sister, Elsie and a brother, Herbert Ray.
Private interment will be at the discretion of the family.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
