Samuel J. Ruffing, 73, of Camargo Road, Quarryville, PA passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 7, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joanne Shaw Ruffing. Born in Altoona, PA he was the son of the late John and Laura Makin Ruffing.
Sam retired from ALCOA in 2006 where he was employed as a mechanic. He was also a builder, building several garages in the Quarryville area and building his own Car Repair Shop which he operated for 12 years. He also built a house in Fenwick Island in Delaware where he thoroughly enjoyed spending time.
Sam enjoyed his beloved dogs and tinkering with cars.
He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Quarryville, PA where he loved singing.
Surviving beside his wife Joanne are a son Jeff (Lori) Ruffing of Louisville, OH; 2 grandchildren, Blake (Jamie) Ruffing, Ashton (Michael) Slabaugh; 4 great-grandchildren; and 6 siblings.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Olusola Adewole, OP as celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »