Samuel J. Krause, 89 of Manheim, formerly of Columbia passed away at UPMC, Lititz, Saturday morning, October 23, 2021. Born in Lancaster on February 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Edward, Sr. and Theresa Rhoads Krause. He was the husband of Kathryn Reikard Krause who preceded him in death.

Sam served in the United States Marines from 1951 to 1954. He worked as a butcher for Kunzler Meats and in construction for Wohlsen Construction. He retired from Lasko Products where he was supervisor in production. He attended Lancaster Brethren in Christ earlier in life and currently was attending Speedwell Heights Church, Lititz. He enjoyed hunting and woodworking

Sam will be missed by his daughters; Debbie, wife of Daniel Chilcoat of Punta Gorda, FL, Kathy, wife of Harold Leiss of Manheim and Terri L. Jacoby of Columbia; grandchildren, Larry, Korina and Brian Adams, Ashley, Emily and Lindsey Jacoby and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Krause, Jr. and James Krause.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sam's funeral service on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 1PM from the Speedway Heights Church, 413 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz. Friends will be received at the church from Noon until 1PM on Wednesday. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery with Military Honors. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.MelanieScheidFH.com

