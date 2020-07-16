Samuel J. King, 55, of 155 Engletown Rd., Honey Brook, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the son of Jonathan and Hannah (Stoltzfus) King of Gordonville. He was the husband of Susanna (Riehl) King and the late Susie (Stoltzfus) King who died in 2005.A carpenter, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by:11 children, Jonathan married to Sadie Ann King, Evart, MI, Wayne married to Susanne King, Narvon, Samuel married to Linda King, Hamtramck, MI, Melvin married to Barbietta King, Narvon, Ruthetta, Merlin, and Ben King, all at home, Ivan married to Linda Rose King, Narvon, Sadie Mae, Mary Grace, and Emma Lynn King, all at home; 14 grandchildren; 7 siblings, David King, Gordonville, Katie married to Emanuel Beiler, Coatesville, Sarah married to Melvin Riehl, Quarryville, Lena married to Samuel Fisher, Herndon, Gideon married to Ruth King, Gordonville, Martha married to Benuel Lapp, Narvon, Jonathan King, Jr., Gordonville.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Buena Vista Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
