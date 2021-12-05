Samuel I. Minder, Jr., age 70, of Manheim, PA, entered into rest peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Sam wanted all to know that during his lifetime he “always tried his best.”
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Samuel I. Minder, Sr. and Nancy (Burger) Minder. He was the husband of Rosemary, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. He was a 50-year member of St. Luke’s UCC Church on Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, until its closing in 2015. While at St. Luke’s, Sam taught Questers Adult Sunday school for 32 years. He also served as an Elder, Deacon, and Financial President. After St. Luke’s closing, he became a member of the very welcoming Trinity UCC Church congregation in East Petersburg, under the Pastoral leadership of Dr. Chris Rankin.
Sam graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1969 and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1973. Before joining the family business, one of Sam’s greatest joys was teaching eight years at Manheim Township High School in the Science Department. Sam was proud to be a part of the Manheim Township football coaching staff under Coach Gene Kruis, especially being a part of the 1978 undefeated season. Sam decided to expand his family’s wholesale groundcover business by opening his own nursery in 1980 with 3 employees. With his drive and leadership, it grew to a company hiring up to 65 seasonal employees. Sam built lasting relationships with his employees through the years and considered them part of his family. He considered himself a lifelong educator and not only was he a boss but was a mentor to many of his employees.
Sam was a kind, sensitive, fun-loving, generous man who loved his family and friends and always enjoyed special get-togethers. In his healthier days, he enjoyed his free time spent at Pot Nets Bayside near Rehoboth Beach. Sam also enjoyed following Penn State and IUP Football and all other PSAC Football. His family would be the first to say he had a great life and always did his best in all his endeavors. We rejoice and give thanks to God, even as our hearts mourn the passing of this wonderful man who was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Many great memories and cherished friendships kept Sam company as he fought his illness.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Michael J., husband of Megan (Lau) Minder, Matthew E., husband of Christina (Carpenter) Minder, and Samuel I. III, husband of Elyse (Buchanan) Minder and grandchildren, Delaney, Isaac, Chloe, Luke and Josie. He is also survived by his brother, Steven D., husband of Tina Minder, along with many loving Burger, Minder and Glowa family relatives.
Special thanks from the family to his medical care given by Dr. Mathew Brennan (Barshinger Center), Dr. Matt Sauder (LGH Pavilion), Dr. Paul Sieber (LGH Pavilion), Dr. Timothy Labosh (East Petersburg Penn Medicine), and Dr. Samuel Denmeade (Johns Hopkins, Baltimore). And to the wonderful Hospice (Red) team; Lucy, Jasmine, Liza, and many others, who gave home care to Sam in his final days; not enough can be said about their professionalism and caring.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing at Trinity UCC, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, PA 17520 on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A second viewing will be held the following day on Saturday, December 11, 2021 also at the church from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM with the funeral to follow at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Dr. Christopher Rankin officiating. Masks are required and CDC guidelines will be enforced. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or in memory of Sam to Trinity U.C.C. Church, East Petersburg at the address listed above. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
(717) 394-4097