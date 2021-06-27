As much as it pains me, I decided to give you the news, in my own words, and it is not good news for me. I have passed. Although my doctors, specialists, pharmacists, and insurance companies did all they could, their efforts were not enough. I, Samuel Hernandez have passed away. It happened Friday June 18th, when I quietly returned the gift of life to the creator who bestowed it upon me. "And what is it to cease breathing but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered?"
I received the gift of life in the middle of the last century when my beloved parents, humble residents of Eastern Puerto Rico, joyously welcomed me as their first born. By the time I was seven, our family had moved to Lancaster, PA as my father and his brothers sought better employment opportunities for themselves and a better education for their children.
I graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, Franklin and Marshall College, and the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs of the University of Pittsburgh. Those were the days when a person could work his way through college.
I proudly started my career in grants administration at the local and State government levels. After nearly a decade in the public sector, I joined Wyeth Laboratories in Human Resources. I finished my career as Global HR Manager for Maxima Technologies. What pleased me most about my career in human resources was having been able to promote employment opportunities for women, people of color, and the disabled.
Away from work, I enjoyed playing softball, Tom Clancy thrillers, Robert Heinlein science fiction, and Kahlil Gibran's poetry. It was Gibran who wrote the quote of the first paragraph of this obit.
As to the loves of my heart... I love my wife Kate who brought tranquility and tenderness to my troubled soul. I love my children Alex and his wife Carolyn, and Samantha and her husband Sean, whose achievements have made me most proud. I love my grandsons who constantly amaze me with their smarts. And I love my brother and sisters with whom I shared many of our family's ups and downs.
You should know I was preceded in death by my parents and by a younger brother, Gilberto. I am survived by my wife Kate, my son Alex, his wife Carolyn, and two boys Ben and Ryan; and, by my daughter Samantha and her husband Sean. I am also survived by one brother and six sisters.
Finally, as you enjoy your gift of life, practice the suggestions of the wise man Zoroaster, each day "think good thoughts", "speak good words", and "do good deeds".
As for me, to quote Gibran again: "A little while, a moment of rest upon the wind, and another woman shall bear me."
Interment is at a later date at the convenience of the most immediate family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Assistance Fund, 4700 Millenia Blvd., Suite 410, Orlando, FL 32839. TAF is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps those facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com