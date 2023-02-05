"It's so long, not goodbye." Samuel Henry Brewer, 91, of Marietta passed away on February 1, 2023. He was born in Annville to the late Samuel Henry Waltz and Kathryn Brewer and was a lifelong resident of this area. Samuel proudly served in the United States Army in Korea with the 29 Regimental Combat Team. Following his service, he returned to Pennsylvania and worked with Caterpillar until his eventual retirement. Samuel enjoyed metal detecting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was known for his endearing storytelling and jokes that you would hear more than once. If you asked how he was doing; Samuel would respond, "I'm A-OK".
Samuel leaves behind his children, Samuel, Jr., husband of Peg Brewer of Marietta, Tom, husband of Lynn Brewer of Manheim, Tammy, wife of Bob Frady of Bainbridge, Al, husband of Kim Frankhouser of Salem, IN, Robby, husband of Steph Frankhouser of Lancaster; twenty-two grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild on the way. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Rose Brewer in 2020; five great grandchildren, and two siblings.
Services for Samuel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. He will be laid to rest, with military honors, beside his beloved Rose at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Legion Post 466, 19 S. Gay St., Marietta, PA 17547. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville