Samuel Hauck, Jr. 89, of Ephrata, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 30, 2022. Sam was born at home in Cocalico Township. He was the son the late Samuel W. Hauck and Florence M. Stief. He was the loving husband of Gloria Jean (Harding) Hauck, his wife of 56 years.
Sam was employed by several plastering contractors and prior to retirement, he was a driver for Nolt's Auto Parts. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Ephrata where he served as head usher for more than 30 years, regularly attended Sunday school and Bible Study. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and following his favorite sports teams, especially listening to the Phillies on the radio. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and concerts.
In addition to his wife, Sam is survived by his son, Timothy Andrew (husband of Laurie) Hauck of Jim Thorpe; his daughter, Julie Ann Holmes of Denver, PA; eight grandchildren, Nathan, Noah, Cayden, Carson, Jerrol, Alex, Gabrielle and Callista; three step-granddaughters, Ashley, Alyssa, and Amanda; three great-grandchildren, Riley, Jaxon, and Freya; a brother, Harold C. Hauck, and a sister, Ella May Shupp.
He was preceded in death by his half-sisters and brothers, Helen Enck, Luther Hauck, Arlene Ruhl, and Howard Shirk.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM, the First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church Street, Ephrata, followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 AM with Pastor DJ Choi officiating. Interment will be private in the Middle Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
