Samuel H. Zeigler, 82, formerly of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday evening, February 19, 2020 at Bristol Medical Center in Bristol, TN. Sam had been living with his son, Barry in in Abingdon, VA. Born in Spring Garden Twp., York Co., he was the son of the late Vernon R. and Jennie M. Emich Zeigler. He was the husband of the late Darlene S. Hossler Zeigler for 51 years before her passing in 2016.
Sam was a member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren in Manheim and served his country in the United States Navy as a seaman first class. He was employed by the former York Stone and Supply Company for 28 years as a quarry laborer, truck driver, maintenance worker, and machine operator. When the quarry closed, he began working for Case New Holland as an assembler, a position he had for 12 years before he retired in 2000. Sam enjoyed woodworking, watching NASCAR, baseball, and football.
He is survived by five children, Barry, husband of Lois Hossler, of Ocala, FL, Dale Plasterer of Mount Joy, James Plasterer of California, Kathy Jo, wife of Jeremy Jackson, of Graham, WA, and Barry, husband of Cathy Zeigler, of Abingdon, VA; eight grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim. There will be no public viewing. If desired, contributions may be made to East Fairview Church of the Brethren or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefueralservices.com.
A living tribute »