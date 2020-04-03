Samuel H. Stoltzfus, a resident of Garden Spot Village in New Holland and formerly of Terre Hill, died peacefully at the age of 90 on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from complications related to COVID-19. Born in Morgantown on January 7, 1930, he was the son of the late Emanuel and Fannie Stoltzfus. The youngest in the family, he was predeceased by his five siblings – Stephen, Christian, Sarah Fisher, Leah, and Lydia Esh. On April 7, 1951, he married Mary Ellen Brendle, who survives him.
Even as a teenager growing up Amish, Sam followed his own path. He served in the U.S. Army as a jeep driver in Korea during the war. After his discharge, he was employed by several companies until finding his 30 year niche as a truck driver for New Holland Machine Co. and its successors. Eventually, recording four million miles of driving. But that was not enough for Sam. Given his love for socializing, he not surprisingly also ventured into the auction business where he presided as an auctioneer for 34 years at local estate sales.
In retirement, he gladly volunteered in many community service projects and was particularly proud of his involvement with the Garden Spot Lions and Leo Clubs. He was also a member of the New Holland American Legion and VFW. Through much of his married life, he was a member of the Conestoga Church of the Brethren and was most recently a member of St. John's Center UCC Church in Union Grove. Despite his devotion to his ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out) breakfast club, family was the center of his life, and he spent many hours enjoying his children's and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. He also cherished his many friends and the good times they spent together.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Shirley Orfanella (Peter), Robert (Gerald Warhola), Stanley (Deborah), Kenneth (Barbara Martin), and James (Julie Hubbard), ten grandchildren (one, Jason, predeceasing him), and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews; in whose lives he has been actively involved.
Given the current COVID-19 restrictions, no service will be scheduled at this time. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.groffeckenroth.com.
To celebrate Sam's life, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
The family wishes to thank the staff of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital for their tender loving care of Dad during his recent illness.
