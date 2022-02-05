Samuel H. Shaub, 83, of Sandy, OR died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Born February 23, 1938 in Lancaster County, PA he was the son of the late Samuel Zimmerman Shaub and Nora May Hursh Shaub.
Sam moved to Oregon in the late 1950’s and lived in Mapleton for a time working in the timber industry. He moved to Eugene and received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon in 1969. He also held his CPA certification. He worked for the Oregon Employment Division as a tax auditor until retiring in 1998.
Sam enjoyed his close circle of friends all of his life. They shared his love of snow and water skiing and the socializing that went along with those activities. He was also a close and loyal friend that would always return things in better condition than when he borrowed them.
He is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings; Walter, Miriam, Irene, Ammon, Mabel, Anna Mary, Lizzie and Charlotte. He is survived by his two children; Dustin Shaub (Sabra), Clackamas and Megan Forsythe (Henry), Sandy and two grandchildren, Henry Forsythe, Jr. and Stella Shaub, siblings; Nora Mae Kilheffer (Harold), Ada Bender (Warren, “Jim”), Arlene Giberson (Robert, deceased) and sister-in-law Dorothy, all of Pennsylvania and former wife, Sandra Shaub, Vancouver.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held February 20, 2022, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Ellsworth Springs Condominiums’ Clubhouse, 1904 SE 17th Circle, Vancouver, WA 98664. Light refreshments will be served. Call Sandi for details and directions: 503-201-6964. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Mt. Hood Cultural Center and Museum (mthoodmuseum.org) or your favorite charity.
