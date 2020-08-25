Samuel H. Hartman, Jr., 88, of Lancaster, died at Mennonite Home on Sunday, August 23, 2020, with his wife by his side, after a two year battle with prostate cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jane Austin Hartman and Samuel H. Hartman, Sr. He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and attended Franklin and Marshall College. He enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and served stateside in the photographic intelligence unit. After his service (1953-1960), he returned to Lancaster selling photographic and electronic equipment at Darmstetter's Store. While there, he would repair electric shavers. In the 1970's he started his own business, Shaver Saver Service, which continued until 2018.
Sam was also a musician. He had dance band in high school and later played professionally in a dance band, The Varitones, for over 20 years.
Sam is survived by: his wife of 37 years, Deborah Koenig Hartman; daughters, Terri Pfahl and Lynn Hench (Patrick); grandchildren, Eric Pfahl (Camilla), Andrew Milligan, Jaime Bott (Dave), Kacie Hench; great-grandchildren, Sam Pfahl, Ana Bott, and Ada Pfahl; a sister, Patricia Hartman Rineer.
The funeral will be private with the interment in Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Trout Run at Mennonite Home for their excellent care and many kindnesses shown to Sam and his family. We also want to thank all the members of the Indigo Team of Hospice and Community Care for their care and support. Please view a video about Sam, "The Jazzman", on the Hospice and Community Care website. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made at hospiceandcommunitycare.org or the Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund at mennonitehome.org. FurmanFuneralHome.com
