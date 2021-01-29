Samuel George, 77, of Gap, died at his home on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Ellen (Seymour) George, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Born in Houtzdale, PA, he was the son of the late John and Sophia (Simon) George.
Samuel was a retired Tow motor operator at the former ServisStar Warehouse in Parkesburg.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, by three daughters, Melanie Pieper and husband Rick of Paradise, Michele Farra and husband Doug of Coatesville, and Marsha Musser and husband Joseph of Gap, PA, five grandchildren, and one brother, Mose George. He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Memorial services will be held at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA 19365 at 11 AM on Friday, February 5, 2021. Visitation from 10 AM - 11 AM.
