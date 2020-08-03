Samuel G. Beiler, 12, of 336B Lynwood Road, Ronks, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020 of injuries sustained in an accident in Lycoming County. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of John K. Jr. and Elizabeth Z. Glick Beiler. He attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his parents, he is survived by: siblings, Daniel G. Beiler at home, Eva G. wife of Amos Jay Fisher of Montgomery, PA, Sadie G., Anna Mary, and Edna G. Beiler all at home; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Fannie Glick of Gap and paternal grandparents, John K. Sr. and Elizabeth Beiler of Ronks. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer, Benuel, and Marvin Beiler.
The funeral will be private with interment following in Beiler's Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
