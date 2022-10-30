Just as the vibrant colored leaves of Fall blanket the earth for Winter slumber, Samuel Franklin Edmond peacefully transitioned to heavenly rest on Saturday evening, October 22nd at LGH after suffering from a stroke in September.
Sam, son of the late Leroy Lee and Anna Mae (Duncan) Edmond was born and grew up in Columbia where is graduated in the CHS Class of 1976. He developed a passion for all music and collected music, especially R&B and Soul music, and Sam would build and put together turntables, speakers, electronic systems and mics and he would DJ and play his music during the summer in his back yard or at Makel Park playground and for family events. Sam was an avid reader and would take courses and self-taught on how to build and operate computer systems. He not only would read and learn about electronic systems and computer systems, but he would also share his knowledge and help all who asked.
Sam was a proud Columbian and after his time in the Army National Guard he was active in the community serving as a Judge of Elections, one of the coordinators of the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church After School Program, a coordinator for the Columbia Churches Homeless Shelter, was volunteer for and helped to petition for and installed the headstones for the Zion Hill Cemetery 54th Massachusetts Restoration project, was a Civil War reenactor for Rivertownes, and was a Columbia Jaycees member.
Sam was no stranger to hard work and was employed locally by Wyeth Labs as a seasonal Flu employee, ITT Specialty Valves, Columbia Borough School District janitor and most recently an eight-year employee of the Columbia Public Library where was lauded and presented the Public Library Service Award.
Sam leaves to mourn his passing his companion and soulmate Lorraine Jaeko, with whom he resided with in Marietta; his son Shane Edmond and his wife Chastity and grandchildren: Qiara Jazmyn, Shane Michael, Jr., Brooklynn Ann, Marliegh Jane and Niqicherie Maria all of Indiana; his sister Tammy Edmond of Columbia; his sister-in-law Sandra Duncan of Columbia and a host of nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great nieces and cousins.
Sam was predeceased in death by his father and mother and by is brother Charles E. Duncan.
Family and friends are invited to attend Sam's Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, November 5th at the St. John Lutheran Church, 23 S. Sixth St., Columbia. Viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the Homegoing service will begin at 11 a.m.
