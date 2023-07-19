Samuel F. Zook (81), passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Retah (Moss), daughter, Trudi Keeport, son, Douglas (Jayne) Zook, grandchildren, Jenn (Matt) Watson, Donelle Keeport, Marshall Keeport, Emily Zook, Douglas Zook, Jr., great-grandchild Melissa Keeport, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents, Dan and Sarah Zook, siblings Betsy, Aary, Priscilla, Jake, Amos, Jonas, Dan, and Bucky (Stoltzfus).
Sam served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Enterprise CVAN-65 from 1960-1964 and taught his children and grandchildren to always respect the U.S. flag. He was a retired bricklayer who was very proud of the numerous and important jobs that he worked and bragged that his trowel was his money-maker. In addition to time spent with his family, he enjoyed going to the Heifel Nuff camp with Sam and the boys in November.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Putney, Bill and Faye for their pickles, Emma for her baked goodies, and all those who visited or called since his stroke in 2016 and in home hospice.
Services with Military Honors and internment will be private according to his wishes.
The family asks that any donations in his memory go to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17604.
To leave an online condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »