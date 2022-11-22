Samuel F. Lapp, 72, of 211 Elm Rd., Lititz, entered into rest on Monday, November 21, 2022. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Amos K. and Mary Fisher Lapp. He was the husband of Amanda S. Blank Lapp.
A retired farmer, Mr. Lapp was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: children, Sarah married to Daniel Petersheim, Peach Bottom, Amos K. married to Barbie Kauffman Lapp, Lititz, Daniel B. married to Barbara Allgyer Lapp, Manheim, David B. married to Verna King Lapp, Samuel F., Jr. married to Rachel Beiler Lapp, Stephen B. married to Lavina Stoltzfus Lapp, all Lititz, Mary married to Jacob Smucker, Manheim, Paul B. married to Annie Stoltzfus Lapp, Lititz, Elizabeth married to Jacob King, Jr., Gordonville; 53 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Elam married to Fannie Lapp, Lititz, Benjamin married to Mary Lapp, Lydia married to Ben Kauffman, both Honey Brook, Amos married to Mamie Lapp, Leola, Sarah married to Levi Glick, Christiana, Mary married to Samuel Stoltzfoos, Lititz, Nancy married to Leon Lapp, Kinzers. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Fisher; a stillborn grandson, Leon Lapp.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov, 23, 2022 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Sun Hill Cemetery, Lititz. Furman's Leola
