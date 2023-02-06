Samuel F. King, 85, of 102 Paradise Lane, Ronks, peacefully entered into rest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the Sarasota (FL) Memorial Hospital.
Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Ephraim K. and Sarah Fisher King. He was the husband of Fannie B. Beiler King. They were married in Nov. 1964. A retired dairy farmer, Mr. King was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: children, David married to Sylvia Kauffman King, Ronks, Aaron married to Fannie Lantz King, Waveland, IN, Sarah married to Jonas Miller, Rebersburg, Rachel and Ruth King, both Ronks, Ephraim married to Emma Beiler King, Ronks, Ivan married to Sylvia Fisher King, Paradise, Reuben married to Katie Ann Smoker King, Ronks, Katie married to Mark Beiler, Rebersburg, Samuel Jr. married to Anna Zook King, Ft. Plain, NY; 45 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rebecca married to the late Joseph L. Beiler, Lancaster; a brother-in-law, Jacob Esh (Lavina), Howard, PA. He was preceded in death by: a great-grandson; siblings, David, Emma Fisher, Lizzie Esh, Annie King.
