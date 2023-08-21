Samuel F. Esh, age 12, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 as the result of a farming accident. Born in Oxford, he was the son of Samuel S. and Emma L. Fisher Esh of 538 Woods Road, Oxford. Samuel attended the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by 9 siblings: Elsie wife of John Glick of New Providence, Aaron husband of Mary Fisher Esh of Quarryville, Rachel wife of Aaron Esch of New Providence, Ephraim, Amos, Jacob, Barbara, Benjamin, Elam, all at home, and grandparents Aaron and Lizzie Stoltzfus Esh of Cerulean, KY. He was preceded in death by a sister Elizabeth Esh and grandparents Amos and Rachel Lapp Fisher.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 538 Woods Road, Oxford, on Wednesday, August 23, at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Oxford Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
