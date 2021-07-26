Samuel F. Beiler, 62, of 134 Black Horse Road, Paradise, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Benjamin F. and Annie B. Fisher Beiler. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is survived by: five brothers, Christ F. husband of Lydia Ann Fisher Beiler of Ronks, John J. husband of Lydia King Beiler of Kinzers, Amos F. husband of Rebecca Zook Beiler, twin brother, Benuel F. husband of Barbara Smucker Beiler both of Paradise, Elam M. husband of Rebecca Zook Beiler of Ronks; four sisters, Fannie R. wife of Jonothan Z. King of Drumore, Sally F. wife of John K. Lapp of New Holland, Anna F. wife of Elam S. Allgyer of Drumore and Susie F. wife of Joel S. Stoltzfus of Quarryville.
The funeral will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the late home at 11:00 AM EST. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Interment: Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks.
