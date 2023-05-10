Samuel Ethan Huyard, infant son of Jacob S. and Mary B. Stoltzfus Huyard, of 360 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland, passed away shortly after birth on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: 3 siblings, Leon Michael, Elmer James, and Esther Joy Huyard, all at home; paternal grandparents, Jacob and Barbara Huyard, New Holland; maternal grandparents, John and Mary Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand.
Interment was in Stoltzfus Cemetery, New Holland. Furman's Leola
Plant a tree in memory of Samuel Huyard
A living tribute »
A living tribute »