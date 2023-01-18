Samuel E. Stanley, Sr., of West Hempfield Twp., passed away at home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born in Parksburg, PA, he was the son of the late Warren O. Stanley, Sr. and Lottie V. (Marsh) Stanley. Sam was the loving husband of the late Nancy (Reincke) Stanley, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2014.
Over the years, Sam worked at various car dealerships and service centers as a State Inspection Mechanic, including Flings Service Center in Coatesville and Reeder's Garage in Sadsburyville. He last worked for Keystone Masonry in Gap, PA. A car enthusiast, Sam enjoyed collecting model cars and detailing. He also enjoyed going to the family camper at Ocean City, MD and Chincoteague.
Sam is survived by 5 children: Tina M. Willauer (late John P.) of Gap, Samuel E. Stanley, Jr., (Shirley Henry) of Lancaster Twp., Sheila A. Brown (Nicholas, Sr.) of Gap, Karen A. Mastriania (Michael A.) of Mount Joy, and Jeanene M. Groff (Scott) of Gap; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren 3 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Marie Reeder of New Holland; and two brothers, Bob Stanley (Janet) of Strasburg, and Jim Stanley (Shirley) of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by a great-grandson Michael Anthony Mastriania III; 5 sisters and 3 brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA with Rev. Brian Olkowski as Celebrant. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 9 to 10 AM. Interment will follow in St Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
