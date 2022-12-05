Samuel E. Fisher, 79, of 2655A Bachmantown Rd., Ronks, entered into rest Sunday, December 4, 2022. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Jacob S. and Sarah E. Stoltzfus Fisher. He was the husband of Annie S. Glick Fisher. They were married in 1963. A retired dairy farmer, Mr. Fisher was member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: five children, Mary married to Aaron Stoltzfus, Kirkwood, Jacob married to Barbara Blank Fisher, Quarryville, Sol married to Sylvia Beiler Fisher, Ronks, Aaron married to Malinda Stoltzfus Fisher, Oxford, Samuel married to Lydia Lapp Fisher, Paradise; 40 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary married to the late Daniel Smucker, Gordonville, Annie married to Dan Stoltzfus, Lititz, Jacob married to Rachel Fisher, Strasburg, Sarah married to Henry Beiler, Leola, David married to Barbara Fisher, Strasburg; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Fisher, Ronks, Rachel Fisher, Ronks; brother-in-law, John Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand. He was preceded in death by: a grandchild; siblings, Benuel, Levi, Amos, Gid, Malinda, Lydia.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's Leola
