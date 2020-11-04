Samuel E. Fisher, 83, of 2442 Leaman Rd., Ronks, PA passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Christian M. and Emma Fisher Fisher. He was the husband of the late Susie Miller Fisher. Samuel was a retired farmer, and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 8 children, Amos married to Fannie Stoltzfus Fisher, Strasburg, Emma married to Emanuel Blank, Delta, Fannie married to Samuel Glick, Rockville, IN, Lydia married to the late Henry Stoltzfus, Oak Grove, KY, Christ married to Fannie Stoltzfus Fisher, Cadiz, KY, Levi married to Mary Stoltzfus Fisher, Ronks, Aaron married to Katie Beiler Fisher, Samuel married to Elsie King Fisher, both of Cadiz, KY; 67 grandchildren; 98 great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry husband of the late Mary Stoltzfus Fisher, Willow Street; a sister-in-law, Rebecca Glick Fisher, Christiana.
He was preceded in death by: two stillborn grandchildren; 6 brothers, Levi, Jacob, Christian, David, Ammon, and Joseph Fisher; 3 sisters, Rachel Stoltzfus, Susan Stoltzfus, and Sarah Miller.
Funeral services will private be with interment in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »