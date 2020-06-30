Samuel E. Fisher, 84, of 509 Churchtown Rd., Honey Brook passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Joseph S. and Mattie Esh Fisher. He was the husband of Barbara King Fisher who died in 2018. He was a retired farmer, a retired harness maker, and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 7 children, Martha K. married to Ben Zook, Drumore, Mary A. married to Daniel Stoltzfus, Bainbridge, NY, Sally A. married to Amos Ebersol, Susie M. married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Rebecca K. married to Elam Ebersol, all of Honey Brook, Ruth K. wife of Elam King, Brogue, Barbie A. married to Elmer Stoltzfus, Lititz; a daughter-in-law, Sadie Mae Fisher, Paradise; 56 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; siblings, Malinda (Ira Beiler), Paradise, Leroy Fisher (the late Mary), Manheim, Barbie (John Stoltzfus), Leola, Joseph Fisher (Lizzie), Gap, Stephen Fisher (Sarah), Gordonville, Amos Fisher (Verna), Lancaster, David Fisher (Esther), Paxinos; sisters-in-law, Sadie Fisher, Quarryville, Katie (John King), Lancaster. He was preceded in death by: a son, Alvin; an infant son; siblings, Sally, John, Jonas, and Emanuel.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Red Hill Cemetery, Narvon. Furman's – Leola
