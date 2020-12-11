Samuel D. Stoltzfus, 69, of Lancaster went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 10, 2020 at his residence.
Sam was the son of the late Elam L. Stoltzfus and Mattie (Kauffman) Stoltzfus - Ronks, PA. Also preceded in death by his brother, Omar. Sam is survived by his wife of 35 years, L. Elaine (McMichael) Stoltzfus and children, Valerie J. Fink (Chris) - Drums, PA, Timothy (Ashley) Stoltzfus, Nicholas (Anne) Stoltzfus - Lancaster, PA, and Charles Marine – Philadelphia PA; grandchildren: Harper & Tucker Stanley, Aaron, Eli and Elet Stoltzfus, Warren and Gemma Stoltzfus, siblings: A. Jane Shenk (Scott) - Gordonville, PA, J. Ervin Stoltzfus (Susie) - Newport, PA, Priscilla Schwartz (Paul) - Strasburg, PA.
Sam was the founder and CEO of Keystone Wood Specialties located in Lancaster, PA and a leader in the wood components manufacturing industry for the past 48 years. Sam served as a member and past president of Wood Products Manufacturing Association. In 2006, Sam was honored for his hard work and dedication when he received the woodworking industry's prestigious Jerry Metz award that recognizes four areas of excellence in manufacturing that its namesake was known for: safety, training, quality, and productivity.
Sam's Christian faith guided all aspects of his life. He was deeply committed to his employees in providing a great place to work. He felt personally responsible for them and made daily tours through the manufacturing facility to chat with them about their workday, their lives and their families.
Sam's home was always open to neighborhood youth who saw him as a mentor and friend. He was very involved in the community and served on the Lancaster County Children & Youth Citizens Advisory Board, the United Cerebral Palsy Board of Directors, as a Deacon at Victory Chapel in Christiana, and as Lancaster Christian School Board Member.
Sam was a member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, and for many years he and Elaine opened their home to foreign exchange students through American Home Life International.
Sam's interests went beyond the wood components manufacturing industry, and in 2001, Sam and Elaine purchased the former Rocky Springs Amusement Park, and with the help of many friends, restored the site to what is now Rocky Springs Bed and Breakfast.
Sam's greatest joy was spending time with his family.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 14th at 11:00 A.M. at the Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, PA. Private Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA and at the church on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. CDC Guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
A living tribute »