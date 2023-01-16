Samuel D. Kauffman, age 78, of 5064 Diem Road, New Holland, PA, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was the husband of Mary Ann Stoltzfus Kauffman. He was born in Strasburg, PA, son of the late Amos S. & Priscilla Stoltzfus Kauffman. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was self-employed doing construction.
Surviving besides his wife are 4 children: Linda Fay wife of Samuel E. Fisher of Loysville, PA, Ruth Ann wife of Jonathan Z. Beiler of Paradise, Samuel D. Jr. husband of Katie Mae King Kauffman of New Holland, John Ervin husband of Verna Lynn Stoltzfus Kauffman of New Holland. He was preceded in death by a daughter Martha Joy late wife of Lloyd S. Esh of New Holland. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 4 siblings: Levi husband of Nancy Kauffman of Lancaster, John Kauffman of Womelsdorf, PA and Anna Beiler of Jersey Shore, Melvin husband of Kallie Kauffman of Carlisle. Preceded in death also by 7 siblings: Mattie S. Stoltzfus, Katie S. Beiler, Daniel, Jacob, Omar, Amos Kauffman and an infant brother.
Funeral service will take place from the home of Mark Zook, 5076 Diem Road, New Holland, PA on Monday, January 16th at 11 a.m., with interment in the Spring Garden Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home, 5064 Diem Road, New Holland, PA, from the time of this notice until time of service.
