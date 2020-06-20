Dr. and Mrs. Chad and Amy Vandegrift Smith of Slippery Rock regret to announce the passing of their infant son, Samuel Caleb Smith. He was delivered on June 13, 2020 at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Evelyn Rae Smith; paternal grandparents Craig and Bonnie Smith of Volant, PA; maternal grandfather, William Scott Vandegrift of Quarryville, PA; maternal great-grandmother, Ethyl Vandegrift of Glen Mills, PA. Samuel is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Deborah Rogowski Vandegrift.
He was laid to rest on June 19, 2020 at Leesburg Cemetery after a private family service with the Rev. Jeff Hurst officiating. Although we are saddened by our loss, it is in our faith that we find peace in his passing. Memorial contributions may be made to Makenna's Hugs, 2200 Memorial Drive, Farrell, PA 16121 or to March of Dimes. Arrangements were entrusted to The Smith Funeral Home of Leesburg.
