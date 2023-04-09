Samuel C. Rannels II, 63, of Lancaster, died peacefully after a courageous year-long battle with cancer, and passing in the care of Hospice on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Clifford L. and Ruth (Wessner) Rannels Huber.
He had worked at Dons, Inc. of Columbia, and as a driver at Manheim Auto Auction. Samuel proudly served his country in the U.S. Army while being stationed in Japan, and later in Washington D.C.
He was an avid chess player, enjoyed driving high-end cars at the auto auction and he enjoyed watching and caring for his fish in his aquarium.
Surviving is a son Samuel C. Rannels III; a daughter Tiffany Rannels; four grandchildren; a sister Janell, wife of Verle Nolt; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers David C., Kenneth B., and Dana K. Rannels.
Services at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
