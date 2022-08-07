Samuel C. Hoffman, 65, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Theresa (Lombardo) Schwartz and the late Dalton E. Hoffman. Samuel was a loving father to his daughters, Theresa Hoffman and Monica Hoffman, and was the proud grandfather of his grandson, Cassian Charles.
Sam attended Lancaster Catholic High School where he excelled in sports. To all that knew him, he was kindhearted, generous, outgoing, and always put others before himself. Sam lived life in the fast lane, but he was also the guy who would give someone the shirt off his back if needed. He was a hard worker and was self-employed as a painting contractor. Becoming a grandfather was one of the highlights of his life, and he enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Cassian, showing him how to paint and do outside work. Sam loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking and being in or near the water. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Along with his mother, daughters and grandson, Sam is survived by his stepfather, Raymond Schwartz; a sister, Katherine Hoffman McVay; and two brothers, Eugene Hoffman and Raymond Schwartz. He was preceded in death by his father, Dalton, and his maternal grandparents, Catherine and Samuel Lombardo.
A viewing will take place from 6 8 PM on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 AM on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be private. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
