Samuel Bair Ford

Sam was born on November 30, 1938 in White Horse in Lancaster County, PA. Sam is survived by his wife of 26 years, Anita Jayne Ford; his daughters, Korin Wilson (wife of Tim Wilson) and Kelly Ford; his step children, Amy Hamilton (wife of Rick Hamilton) and Steve Nuss; four grandchildren, three step grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren, two brothers, and two sisters. He is preceded in death by his step grandson, Landon Nuss.
Sam graduated from Pequea Valley in 1956, served in the U.S. Army from December 5, 1961 to February 15, 1965. He retired from his job of 38 years as a General Foreman in the Maintenance Department at the former Lukens Steel Co in Coatesville, PA.
Sam was a member of the New Holland American Legion for 50 years, a part of the 32° Mason Howell Lodge in Honeybrook, PA, and a member of the National Rifle Association. Sam was a former member of the Pequea Presbyterian Church and a member of the Worship Center. Sam was a huge fan of NASCAR, Penn State football, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sam loved spending time at the beach and gardening. He was so loved and will be greatly missed by many.
