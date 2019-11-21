Samuel B. Zerphy

Samuel Bradley Zerphy, of Quarryville, passed away while surrounded by his family on November 20, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Sam was born to the late Samuel H. and Susan Bradley Zerphy on September 13, 1927 on his parents' farm in Salunga, PA. Sam attended Hempfield High School where he played on the junior and senior high basketball teams. He also served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1947. Sam and his wife, Betty Jane Rohrer, celebrated their 72nd anniversary on October 11th. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Elsie Bradley Hosler and Goldie Bradley Groff, and a great-grandson, Cole.
Sam and Betty Jane owned and operated Horseshoe Dell cattle and pig farm in southern Chester County for ten years. After farming, Sam became a well-known masonry and general contractor in the Solanco area. Sam built and repaired many homes in the Solanco area. He also built several churches in the area.
Sam was also an accomplished woodworker and built all types of furniture for family and friends who proudly display the beautiful furniture in their homes.
Sam was an excellent tenor singer. In his younger years, he sang in a quartet at local churches and school, and sang with the Nottingham Male Chorus while he lived on the farm.
Sam was an avid hunter, boater and fisherman. Sam made several hunting trips to Colorado for large game and hunted for deer in northern Pennsylvania with friends and family. His walls were lined with trophies from his hunting trips.
He and his wife owned the Little Dipper boat out of Mispillion Marina in Delaware. Sam and Betty were well known for their large catches of sea trout and flounder in the Delaware Bay. Many friends and relatives were lucky enough to be a part of Sam's fishing trips and usually went home with a cooler full of fresh fish.
Sam was also an avid NASCAR fan.
In his retirement years, Sam and Betty took up the sport of golf and golfed at courses from Florida to Canada. He also was most proud of his hole in one on the seventh hole of Willow Valley.
He also was an avid bicyclist and rode actively on many bicycle trails until well into his eighties. His favorite was the Pine Creek Trail in the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.
Sam was a member of the Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Phyllis, Michael and Diane, six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lynsey, Angela, Olivia, Zachary, and Zofia, and two step grandchildren, Xavier and Casimir. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Clare, Chase, Joshua, Rhett, and Walker. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and will be missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sam's celebration of life on Saturday, November 23rd at 4:30pm at the Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Fulton Highway in Quarryville, PA. There will not be a visitation prior to the service. Guests will have an opportunity to greet the family at a time of fellowship immediately following the service.
Contributions in lieu of flowers and in Sam's name can be made to COBY's, 1417 Oregon Road, Leola, PA 17540.
