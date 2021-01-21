Samuel B. Stoltzfus, 79, of 5904 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at home. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Aaron J. and Rebecca Fisher Stoltzfus. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Lapp Stoltzfus who died in 2007 and the late Rachel Lapp Zook Stoltzfus who died in 2015. Samuel was a dairy farmer and worked at Lapp's Barn Equipment, Gap. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: four children, J. Elmer married to Naomi Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Ervan married to Naomi Fisher Stoltzfus, both of Narvon, Emanuel married to Ruth Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Gap, Samuel, Jr. married to Sara Miller Stoltzfus, Garnett, KS; 24 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; ten step children, Priscilla married to John Glick, Gordonville, Sadie married to John Esh, New Holland, Leroy married to Rachel Zook, Loysville, Chester married to Linda Zook, Kinzers, Elmer married to Frieda Zook, East Earl, Naomi married to Steve Stoltzfus, NJ, Rose Anna married to Leroy King, Ronks, Steve married to Fannie Mae Zook, Narvon, Joseph married to Lillian Zook, Gap, Dorothy married to Dave Fisher, Paradise; 55 step grandchildren; 30 step great-grandchildren; four sisters, Sarah married to the late John Zook, Kinzers, Rachel married to the late Abner Zook, Gap, Rebecca married to the late Stephen Allgyer, Linda married to Steven Beiler, both of Mill Hall; sister-in-law, Katie Stoltzfus, Gap; brothers-in-law, Jonathan Smucker, Kinzers, Benjamin Allgyer, Narvon.
He was preceded in death by: a grandson, Alvin; a brother, Christ; three sisters, Mary Smucker, Annie Allgyer and Verna Zook.
Funeral services will be private from the late home with interment following in Buena Vista Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
