Samuel B. Esh, 98, of 55 Hatville Rd., Gordonville, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home. Born in Leacock Twp., he was the son of the late Elias and Katie Beiler Esh. He was the husband of the late Malinda Fisher Esh who died in 2019. He operated a stand at Booth Corner Farmers Market, Delaware County, selling eggs. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is survived by: 5 children, Jonathan Esh, New Holland, Anna wife of the late Sam Fisher, Kinzers, Katie Mae wife of Christian Smucker, David married to Barbara Beiler Esh, Lydiann wife of Eli King, all of Gordonville; son-in-law, Aaron Esh married to Linda Fisher Esh, Gordonville; 17 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jacob husband of the late Ruth Ann Esh, Lancaster; sister-in-law, Sadie Esh, Gordonville. He was preceded in death by: a daughter, Ruth Ann Esh; brothers, Amos and David Esh; sister, Lydia Zook.
Funeral services will be from the Aaron Esh Residence, 57, Hatville Rd., Gordonville, on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 8 a.m. EST with interment following in Gordonville Cemetery. The viewing will be at the Aaron Esh Residence till the time of the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
