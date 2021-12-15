Samuel A. "Sam" Miller, Jr., 55, of Conestoga, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Masonic Village, following a courageous four-year battle with cancer. He was born in Maytown, son of Karen E. Beavens Miller, Columbia and the late Samuel A. Miller, Sr. He worked as a cook at the Barn Door Restaurant, Millersville for 33 years and at the Willow Street Career and Technology Center for 31 years. He loved Victorian antiques, punch needling, country-music concerts, flower gardens, cooking, baking and was a wonderful person to friends and family alike.
Surviving in addition to his mother, four brothers: Albert S. (Kathy) Miller, Lancaster, Marlin L. (Jane) Miller, Marietta, Leroy G. Miller and Brian K. (Lori) Miller, all of Columbia. One aunt: Fannie Brommer, Columbia. Numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister: Fannie Elaine Miller and one nephew: Alex G. Miller.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Robert Haslam, officiating. Private Interment in Zion Church of Millersville Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Masonic Village Hospice. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
