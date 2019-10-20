Sameh Fawzy Louka, 51 of Columbia, PA, was born in Cairo, Egypt on November 9, 1967 and went to Heaven to be with the Lord on October 18, 2019. He graduated from the school of Medicine at Cairo University and specialized in Anesthesia and pain management before moving to the USA. He is survived by his mother, Karima and a brother Samy. He was preceded in death by his father Fawzy and his brother Samer.
Funeral Services for Sameh will be held from the Valley View Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Ave., York, PA on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00AM (VIEWING: 10:00AM – 11:00AM) with the Rev. Joseph Moussa officiating. Interment will follow in Silver Spring Cemetery. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville