Samantha Wynn Huffman Rennecker, 42, loving Mom, Daughter, Sister, and friend to many, died unexpectedly on November 5, 2019.
Born in Lansing, Michigan on August 27, 1977 Samantha was the daughter of Karen Wynn Smith, partner of Terry L. Kline, and daughter to William Calvin Rennecker, step-daughter to Tracy L. Rennecker.
She attended Hempfield High School where she participated in Dance Theater for several years and then was accepted into the Harrisburg Arts Magnet School for dance. Following that she achieved selection to a placement in the Pennsylvania Governor's School for Dance. Samantha went on to graduate from North Carolina School of the Arts. She then attended the University of Utah where she studied modern dance. She was currently rehearsing for an upcoming dance performance. When she wasn't dancing Samantha worked as a bartender at the former Rock Hill Tavern, American Legion and various other locations where she will be remembered by many friends.
Her two daughters Anabelle and Lilly were the light of her life. She loved spending time with her girls which included fashion shows, crafts, creating fairy gardens and dancing. She will always be remembered by family and friends as a wild and bright shining star. She had a deep love for her family and a passion for animals, including their pets Penelope and Dice. Samantha loved many genres of music including folk and country. One of her favorite musical groups was the Grateful Dead. Samantha particularly enjoyed her dad singing Puff the Magic Dragon to her.
In addition to her parents and children she is survived by her partner Tommy Shumate, two step brothers; S. Daniel Lefever, partner of Emily Bacon in Seattle, WA; Donald R. husband of Leslie Lefever, Lancaster and nieces and nephews, Emily Sweigart, Rhianna Lefever and Donavan Lefever.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Samantha's Life Celebration Gathering of Friends at the VFW Post 7294, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, PA 17551 on Saturday, November 16th from 12:00-4:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing an education fund for Samantha's daughters at Fulton Bank, details to make a donation will be provided on Saturday.
